Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 1,652 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

