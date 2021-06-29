China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.27 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.9844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

