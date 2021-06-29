Christophe Couturier Sells 28,096 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,088. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 123.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.