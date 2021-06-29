Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48). 3,185,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.33).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.89.

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile (LON:MERI)

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.