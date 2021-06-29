CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 315,640 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 315,640 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of Newmont worth $91,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. 369,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,773. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

