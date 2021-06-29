CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises about 1.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.20% of Fortis worth $244,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fortis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Fortis by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. 8,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

