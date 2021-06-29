CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $66.81 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 336,966 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $66,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after acquiring an additional 835,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,921,000 after acquiring an additional 761,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after acquiring an additional 543,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.14. 6,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

