CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $50,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,664. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.08. The firm has a market cap of $344.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.