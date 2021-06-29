CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,774 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $53,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Linde by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after acquiring an additional 651,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Linde by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,221,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 532,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $290.12. 23,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,259. The firm has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.36. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $208.21 and a 52-week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

