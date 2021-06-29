CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,024 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstService were worth $137,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 881.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FirstService by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in FirstService by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of FSV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.52. 394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

