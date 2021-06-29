CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 348,133 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,038,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 348,133 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 5.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.16% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,371,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.26. 33,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.