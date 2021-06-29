CIBC Boosts Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$46.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reissued an outperform rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Empire stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. Empire has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

