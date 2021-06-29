CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.60 Million

Analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post sales of $188.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.20 million and the lowest is $188.00 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $805.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $812.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $862.45 million, with estimates ranging from $857.80 million to $867.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 2,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.64. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

