Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,742,400. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $223.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

