Citigroup Inc. Acquires 110,589 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 131.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,935,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

ACAD stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

