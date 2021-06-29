Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 172.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 177,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,698 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FATE opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.38.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,577,308. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

