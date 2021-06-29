Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 346.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,869 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vir Biotechnology worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $9,403,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,238 shares of company stock worth $3,683,843. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

