Citigroup Inc. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.63% of Varex Imaging worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VREX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 40.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 60,071 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $4,778,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

