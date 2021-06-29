Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,378 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.94 and a 1-year high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.