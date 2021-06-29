Citigroup Inc. Purchases 88,091 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 748.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

DCPH opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

