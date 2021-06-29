Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.