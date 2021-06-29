Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce sales of $62.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.80 million and the lowest is $49.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $297.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $298.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $323.80 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter worth $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 4,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,026. Clarus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $798.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

