Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $59,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

