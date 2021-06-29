Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,580 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $30,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

GEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

