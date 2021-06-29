Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $878.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $530.99 and a 1-year high of $890.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $855.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

