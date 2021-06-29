Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 559,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $48,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 87.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

