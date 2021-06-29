Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,920,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MSG Networks worth $43,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 115.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 381.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 73.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at $752,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE MSGN opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

