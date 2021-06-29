Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.22% of US Ecology worth $42,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,405,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 421,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 53,743 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in US Ecology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

