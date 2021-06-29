Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $36.03 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 159,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Signature Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $140,078,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $86,997,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares during the period.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.56.

Signature Bank stock opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.47. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

