Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 74,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,480,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,737,000 after purchasing an additional 180,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.81. 59,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,524. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $122.42 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

