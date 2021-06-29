Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 88.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,793,000 after acquiring an additional 207,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Shares of STE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.05. 7,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,610. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.11. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

