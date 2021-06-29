Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.70. 87,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,015. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $171.36 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

