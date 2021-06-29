Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.57.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $680.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,450,543. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.52 billion, a PE ratio of 688.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.70 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,419 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,138. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.