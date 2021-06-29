Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 7,586 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,181. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $79.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.