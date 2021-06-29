Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares traded up 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.38. 659,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 37,698,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

