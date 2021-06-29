Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Cochlear stock opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.71.
About Cochlear
