Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cochlear stock opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.71.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

