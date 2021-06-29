Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Short Interest Up 4,105.9% in June

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 4,105.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MIE opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

