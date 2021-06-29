Coldstack Price Hits $1.89 on Top Exchanges (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00005203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $45,951.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00143991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00169785 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,276.34 or 0.99806948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.