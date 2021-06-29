Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,774,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,731,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.