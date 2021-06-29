Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after acquiring an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 245,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,780,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $259.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

