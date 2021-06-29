Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$11.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cominar REIT traded as high as C$11.13 and last traded at C$11.06, with a volume of 9138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.05.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

