Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ML. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €144.75 ($170.29).

Shares of ML stock opened at €134.85 ($158.65) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business has a fifty day moving average of €126.68.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

