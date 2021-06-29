Comparing XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get XPeng alerts:

This table compares XPeng and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

This table compares XPeng and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 39.96 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -27.97 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -50.18

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPeng, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for XPeng and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85 Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64

XPeng presently has a consensus price target of $51.28, suggesting a potential upside of 13.18%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 31.36%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than XPeng.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPeng beats Fisker on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.