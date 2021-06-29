Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,420.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,420.56 ($18.56).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,497.11 ($19.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,776.50. The firm has a market cap of £26.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.45. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

