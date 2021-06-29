COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

CMPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $36.70 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.34.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 1,453.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

