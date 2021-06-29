Concentric Wealth Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,717.0% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 126,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15.

