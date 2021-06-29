Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.