Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.26 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 38% against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $219.18 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,085.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,199.53 or 0.06095368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.29 or 0.01455699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00403540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00153466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.10 or 0.00607182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00426231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.10 or 0.00346670 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 848,997,529 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

