Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,988 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 85,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 129,061 shares during the period.

CNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

CNST traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. 3,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,788. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.54. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

