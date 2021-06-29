CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $5.15 million and $95,843.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00542581 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000539 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,704,618 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

